Granville woman cited for DUI following crash into power poles near Spring Valley

A Granville woman was cited on a complaint of driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Route 89 between the Illinois River bridge and the bottom road that resulted in damaged power poles.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, finding that a vehicle traveling south had struck power poles on the north side of the road and came to rest.

The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Vasquez, 32, was taken by Putnam County EMS to OSF St. Claire Hospital in Princeton, where she was treated and released to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.

Upon an investigation, Vasquez was charged with improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and DUI. Vasquez was released with a pending court date in Putnam County court.

Spring Valley police, Putnam County EMS and the Granville Fire Department assisted with the crash.