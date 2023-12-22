Basketball: Princeton calls on Normal U-High

Korte Lawson and the Princeton Tigers will look to avenge a loss to Normal U-High when they travel to Normal tonight. (Mike Vaughn)

On January 28, 2023, the Princeton Tigers were undefeated in their first 24 games and ranked No. 1 in the state (Class 2A) for the first time in school history.

The Normal U-High Pioneers called on Prouty Gym and bumped the Tigers from the undefeated ranks and No. 1 ranking with a 70-63 loss. The Pioneers (17-7) made 12 3-pointers, including five in the fourth quarter, and 16 of 19 free throws to take down Class 2A’s top team.

The Tigers would later regain their top billing, advancing to the sectional finals, falling to Rockridge to finish 32-3.

Eleven months later, the Tigers hope to return the favor, traveling to Normal to face the Pioneers on their homecourt. The Tigers bring a 5-6 following Thursday’s 60-43 loss at Dixon while the Pioneers stand even on the year at 5-5, riding a three-game skid.

Also tonight, the St. Bede boys and girls play a doubleheader at Serena with the girls up first at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

In other boys games, La Salle-Peru plays at Dunlap, Bureau Valley hosts Riverdale and Putnam County travels to Seneca.

In the girls ranks, Princeton meets Joliet Catholic at 1:30 p.m. in the seventh-place game of the Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament at Ottawa and Hall travels across the river to Putnam County.