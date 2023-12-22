A Servant’s Heart in Ottawa serves 75 Christmas meals

A Servant’s Heart, an Ottawa nonprofit, hosted its annual Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, to feed the community and provide gifts to children who attended. (Provided by Catherine Wilson)

A Servant’s Heart, an Ottawa nonprofit, hosted its annual Christmas dinner on Friday to feed the community and provide gifts to children who attended.

The organization prepared turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, french bread, stuffing, pecan pie and apple pie, macaroni and cheese and more holiday favorites. Volunteers served more than 75 meals, including carryout.

“It was wonderful,” said Executive Director Sonjia Martin. “I think it was one of the best Christmas’s that we’ve done here.”

Volunteers who served and prepared the meal included Jennifer, Logan and Jordan Kirkman, of Ottawa; Jessica and Katelyn Wilson, of Seneca; Reese Harkins, of Seneca; Lucy and Conor Obodzinski, of Seneca; Christopher Day, of Ottawa; and Jeremiah Cotton, of Ottawa

Martin, Connie Daugherty, board member Catherine Wilson and Shane Reeves also worked at the event.

The Starved Rock Regional Center donated the gifts for the event and the First Baptist Church of Ottawa performed.

Director of Finance Beth Campeotto said the staff and families at the Starved Rock Regional Center bought gifts to donate.

“Everyone deserves to have a good Christmas,” she said.

A Servant’s Heart serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa. The doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Those wishing to help can drop off donations at 610 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.