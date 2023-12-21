December 21, 2023
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Boys Basketball: BCR Leaderboard for Thursday, Dec. 21

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Corban Chhim drives to the basket to score on a layup over Putnam County's Drew Taliani during the 49th annual Colmone Class on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Hall High School.

Bureau Valley's Corban Chhim is ranked among the area statistical leaders, averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds a game. (Scott Anderson)

Area statistical area leaders for Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, LaMoille, Princeton and St. Bede

ScoringGPTPPPG
N. LaPorte (P)1024124.1
T. Billhorn (L)1118915.8
C. Chhim (BV)1218815.7
J. Reinhardt (P)57414.8
B. Klein (L)1116214.7
P. Moreno (D)810913.6
P. Dye (H)1114613.3
L. Hulsing (BV)1213010.8
M. Ross (SB)1212810.7
ReboundingGPRebRPG
T. Billhorn (L)1216013.3
L. Hulsing (BV)121189.8
N. LaPorte (P)8718.9
B. Curran (H)11635.7
J. Reinhardt (P)5265.3
D. Sousa (P)9424.7
C. Chhimm (BV)12494.1
J. Migliorini (SB)12484.0
AssistsGPAstAPG
K. Lawson (P)9465.1
M. Bryant (H)11464.2
B. Klein (L)11333.0
B. Helms (BV)12352.9
T. Sundberg (L)9222.7
A. Ankiewicz (SB)12282.3
C. Chhim (BV)12252.1
L. Potthoff (SB)12252.1
StealsGPStealsSPG
B. Klein (L)11312.8
T. Sundberg (L)9222.4
C. Chhim (BV)12272.3
B. Curran (H)11232.1
B. Helms (BV)12252.1
N. LaPorte (P)8172.0
Team offenseGPPFPPG
Bureau Valley1265954.9
Princeton1054654.6
Hall1154949.9
St. Bede1257848.2
LaMoille1252143.4
DePue832941.0
Team DefenseGPPAPPG
Princeton947252.4
Hall1167161.0
St. Bede1277664.7