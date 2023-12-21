Boys Basketball: BCR Leaderboard for Thursday, Dec. 21

Area statistical area leaders for Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, LaMoille, Princeton and St. Bede
|Scoring
|GP
|TP
|PPG
|N. LaPorte (P)
|10
|241
|24.1
|T. Billhorn (L)
|11
|189
|15.8
|C. Chhim (BV)
|12
|188
|15.7
|J. Reinhardt (P)
|5
|74
|14.8
|B. Klein (L)
|11
|162
|14.7
|P. Moreno (D)
|8
|109
|13.6
|P. Dye (H)
|11
|146
|13.3
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|12
|130
|10.8
|M. Ross (SB)
|12
|128
|10.7
|Rebounding
|GP
|Reb
|RPG
|T. Billhorn (L)
|12
|160
|13.3
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|12
|118
|9.8
|N. LaPorte (P)
|8
|71
|8.9
|B. Curran (H)
|11
|63
|5.7
|J. Reinhardt (P)
|5
|26
|5.3
|D. Sousa (P)
|9
|42
|4.7
|C. Chhimm (BV)
|12
|49
|4.1
|J. Migliorini (SB)
|12
|48
|4.0
|Assists
|GP
|Ast
|APG
|K. Lawson (P)
|9
|46
|5.1
|M. Bryant (H)
|11
|46
|4.2
|B. Klein (L)
|11
|33
|3.0
|B. Helms (BV)
|12
|35
|2.9
|T. Sundberg (L)
|9
|22
|2.7
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|12
|28
|2.3
|C. Chhim (BV)
|12
|25
|2.1
|L. Potthoff (SB)
|12
|25
|2.1
|Steals
|GP
|Steals
|SPG
|B. Klein (L)
|11
|31
|2.8
|T. Sundberg (L)
|9
|22
|2.4
|C. Chhim (BV)
|12
|27
|2.3
|B. Curran (H)
|11
|23
|2.1
|B. Helms (BV)
|12
|25
|2.1
|N. LaPorte (P)
|8
|17
|2.0
|Team offense
|GP
|PF
|PPG
|Bureau Valley
|12
|659
|54.9
|Princeton
|10
|546
|54.6
|Hall
|11
|549
|49.9
|St. Bede
|12
|578
|48.2
|LaMoille
|12
|521
|43.4
|DePue
|8
|329
|41.0
|Team Defense
|GP
|PA
|PPG
|Princeton
|9
|472
|52.4
|Hall
|11
|671
|61.0
|St. Bede
|12
|776
|64.7