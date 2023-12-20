Write Team: Santa comforts a friend by the Fox

Sometimes I go to “the flats” on the Fox River after swimming laps at the Ottawa YMCA. The area along the walking trail between the Y and the aqueduct is a ribbon of nature running through town. Sometimes you see a heron, or ducks. The flow of the river brings me peace.

I was there last week. I heard someone whistling “Silver Bells” and looked down the trail. Walking towards me was a guy with a big white beard in a red coat. I yelled out to him.

“Did you know I’d be here Santa?”

“C’mon McClure, you know I keep track of you.”

“I’m glad. I was afraid I wouldn’t see you again.”

“I was visiting Opportunity School. Such good kids and teachers. They have a schedule all organized for me. Great way to connect with kids.”

“Have a seat, Santa.”

He sat next to me. Nothing better than old friends.

“How was your year McClure?”

“I figure you know that already Santa.”

“I got a pretty good idea. I just want to hear what you thought of it.”

“I had a few health problems, like most older people, but they’re minor really. My granddaughter June is almost 3 and turning into an amazing little person. My wife and I get to see her often. Both of our kids are doing well. Life is pretty good.”

“I’ve been keeping up with June. She’s a cutie. She’s going to have a great Christmas.”

A fish jumped in the river. Santa and I watched a ring of ripples spread out on the water.

“You sure there’s not something bothering you McClure?

“Isn’t that nosy Santa?”

“Just trying to help. You know the lyrics of that Santa song ‘he sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake.’ They’re true. I know you’re having sleepless nights, and it’s not just because of that cough you have.”

I kept my eyes on the river. Santa kept quiet.

“Ok, if you must know. I’m terribly worried about a future I won’t be part of.”

“But June will be.”

“Exactly.”

“It would be good to name those fears.”

I turned to face him.

“I’m afraid we’ll never create solutions for climate change. And the calamity will make life miserable. We need huge investments in alternatives to fossil fuels, but instead the world wastes its resources waging war against each other. The level of hate and violence between us, as Americans and global citizens, only grows. We’re losing the ability to compromise. That is June’s future. And I feel powerless to stop it.”

Santa nodded.

“A lot of people feel like you McClure. They feel as passionately about it as those who fear change so much they will do anything to resist it.”

“We’ve screwed things up terribly.”

“You know as Santa I represent hope and goodness, as seen in the innocence of children. So, I’m glad you’re worried about their future. That’s why I exist, and I’ll continue to exist as long as children believe in me.”

Santa has a soothing voice. He’d make a great therapist. He went on.

“You know what kids have that adults risk losing? They have an unmistakable sense of joy. It lives strong and clear in their eyes. Just look. I’m sure you see that joy in June’s eyes. You must find joy again McClure. Cause you know what happens after you abandon joy? You’re in the worst trouble there is. You lose hope.”

“It’s hard Santa. I get so tired.”

“I know it’s hard. Lighten up and have some faith in the children. You were once a child who grew to shape the world. Let the children lead us out of this mess. That’s what has always happened in the 1,743 years since I was created. Work for change. Have faith. Hang onto joy. Don’t ever lose hope.”

“Thanks Santa.”

“Merry Christmas McClure.”

Dave McClure lives in Ottawa. He is a long-retired director of a local private agency. He is also a blogger. You can read more of Dave at Daveintheshack.blogger.com