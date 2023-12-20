Princeton light show attracts 1,500 visitors

This weekend will be the last opportunity to visit the drive-thru Home for the Holidays Light Show at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

Mayor Ray Mabry said the light show has had 1,500 visitors as of Sunday night and that is just a count of cars.

The lights display at 811 W. Peru St. will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The display is organized by the Bureau County Fair and Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. There are more than 70 display sponsors.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.