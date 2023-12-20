Marquette Academy in Ottawa to host freshman open house

Marquette Academy High School in Ottawa is hosting a freshman open house Wednesday, Jan. 10.

An activity fair begins at 6 p.m. with guided tours at 6:30 p.m.

Prospective students can get the information about financial aid and scholarships, athletics, clubs and organizations that Marquette has to offer. Meet coaches, staff and other Marquette Academy students.

The school will be giving prizes, plus a full and half year tuition to two students.

Visit www.marquetteacademy.net for more information plus register for the Open House online to be entered to win a $100 voucher off tuition or toward the Marquette Academy Spirit Shop.