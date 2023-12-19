Princeton water customers will receive a survey post card in the mail soon, if not already. (Shaw Local News Network)

Princeton water customers will receive a survey post card in the mail soon, if not already.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency requires every water supplier to develop and implement a comprehensive cross connection control program for the elimination of existing cross connections and prevention or protection from all future cross connections.

Regulations are in place to protect drinking water systems. A requirement of the program is to conduct a survey of all water customers every three years.

Follow the directions on the post card for completion of the survey. There is no cost and it takes a few moments to complete. Surveys should be completed within 30 days of receipt of the post card.

Princeton is utilizing the services of Aqua Backflow in Elgin to assist with program operations, including the survey. The company specialize in cross connection control program management. Note if you have or require backflow protection, you may also be notified for compliance (testing, repairs or installations) by Aqua Backflow. Contact them at 847-742-2296 or info@AquaBackflow.com with any questions.

Princeton’s Cross Connection Control Program is designed to safeguard public health. The city asks for cooperation with its program, its enforcement and any requests for information that come from Aqua Backflow or Princeton staff.