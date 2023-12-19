Marquette Academy, Seneca girls earn T-CC wins :The Times Area Roundup for Dec. 18, 2023

Girls basketball

Marquette Academy 73, Roanoke-Benson 47: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders raced to the Tri-County Conference triumph over the Rockets on Monday.

Kaitlyn Davis had 19 points and five steals to pace Marquette Academy, while Lilly Craig (seven assists) and Chloe Larson each contributed eight points.

Seneca 39, Dwight 26: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish led 12-2 after the opening quarter and 20-8 at halftime in their TCC win over the Trojans.

Alyssa Zellers and Tessa Krull each netted nine points to lead Seneca (8-7, 3-4).

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 45, DePue 12: At rural Streator, the Falcons ran past the Little Giants for the victory in the Warrior Dome.

Parkview Christian Academy 71, Somonauk-Leland 50: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to the visiting Falcons.

Haley McCoy led Somonauk-Leland with 25 points and four assists. Kiley Mason added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Brynn Pennington chipped in five points, two blocks and two defensive charges.

Fieldcrest 72, Fisher 26: At Minonk, the Knights rolled to the Heart of Illinois Conference victory over the Bunnies.

Macy Gochanour had 20 points and Kaitlyn White 19 to pace Fieldcrest (8-4, 2-3). Emily Tooley added 12 points and TeriLynn Timmerman chipped in 10.

Boys basketball

Somonauk 66, Parkview Christian Academy 41: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 6-4 on the season with the victory over the Falcons.

Carson Bahrey poured in 25 points for Somonauk, while Weston Hannibal added 14 points.

Girls wrestling

Seneca competes at Clifton Central: Brooklyn Hart went 2-0, Sammie Griesen 3-1 and Kyra Wood 1-1 for the Fighting Irish at the Clifton Central Wrestling Extravaganza.