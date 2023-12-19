Jefferson School in Ottawa names December 2023 Champion of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its December 2023 Champion of the Charter. They are kindergartners Lorenzo G., Ivan S., Miles S. and Maddie C.; first graders Rose J., Baylee C. and Hayden B.; second graders Tommy W., Jacob J., and Mya H.; third graders GG R., Alayna W. and Isabelle H.; and fourth graders Emery W., Addie G., Jovan P. and Jack L. The school does not release the last names of the students. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

The following students were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence throughout the month. These students have a heart of gold and helped make their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone, according to the school.

