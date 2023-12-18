Traditional Mexican Christmas story to be told in La Salle

Alberto Garcia (right), as the Drunk, and Ambrocio Marquez (left), as the devil, cross swords during rehearsals of "La Pastorela" Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Shrine. The Mexican Christmas story will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Trinity Catholic Academy gym. (Tom Collins)

Ever heard of a Christmas story where the devil tries to keep the shepherds from making it to the manger in Bethlehem?

If not, spend part of the holiday weekend watching a performance of, “La Pastorela,” a Mexican variation of the Nativity story. The free show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, in the gymnasium at Trinity Catholic Academy, 650 Fourth St., in La Salle. Doors open at 6 p.m. for prayers and there will be food and children’s activities after the program.

“It’s a tradition from Mexico,” said Lorena Rosales, who plays one of the shepherds, “and it’s nice to bring this to tradition to families and children here in the United States.”

“La Pastorela” tells the story of the shepherds outside Bethlehem who learn of the birth of the savior, as told in the Gospel according to Luke, and who set off to the manger to adore the Christ child. The shepherds, however, get lost and are thwarted by the devil and his demons until St. Michael the Archangel intercedes.

The production is told in Spanish and features a large ensemble with about a dozen speaking roles, most performed by volunteers who grew up enjoying this Christmas tradition in Mexico.

“When I was little we used to go to ‘La Pastorela’ all the time and the devil was the main character,” said Ambrocio Marquez, who sports a pair of devil’s horns in his portrayal of Satan. “He’s trying to stop the shepherds from worshipping baby Jesus.”

The running time is about 2 hours spread over multiple acts. Staging it takes rehearsals spread over several months under the guidance of director Maria Valenzuela, who called it a labor of love.

“It’s something fun,” she said. “It’s important for me that the kids know Christmas is for Jesus.”

“La Pastorela” serves several purposes. As Juan Correa explained it, it is a tale meant to awaken the faithful to their sins and to renew their gratitude for the coming of the savior. On the other hand, it is a story handed down from generation to generation retold by Spanish-speaking residents to celebrate their heritage.

“We try to show people a little Mexican culture at the end of the year,” he said.