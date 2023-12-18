The Times Athlete of the Week: Wrestler Lily Gwaltney’s favorites include New York, B.A.S.H and Zach Bryan

Capturing 190 of 338 votes cast, Streator wrestling’s Lily Gwaltney, a Woodland High School freshman, is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.

The Bulldogs freshman’s decorated youth wrestling career is translating to the high school level, where she captured the 105-pound championship at Pontiac’s “The Munch” Invitational, pinning her Edwardsville counterpart for the title.

Gwaltney won on a ballot that also included runner-up Makayla McNally (Serena girls basketball), Keevon Peterson (Ottawa boys basketball) and Raiden Terry (Seneca wrestling).

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

What do you enjoy most about the sport?

I enjoy a lot about wrestling, but something that I enjoy the most is that when I’m stressed out or mad about something, I’m able to just take all of that out on the mat.

Have you noticed any differences so far between the youth wrestling circuit you’ve been on and high school varsity wrestling?

It definitely takes a lot more strength, technique and practice as a high school wrestler.

What goals do you have for yourself this season?

I’ve always been real big on trying to make my dad (Streator High assistant coach/professional fighter Lucas Gwaltney) proud as my coach throughout the 10 years I’ve been wrestling, so I would say that’s a big goal for me and always will be.

Do you prefer wrestling against girls or boys, and why?

I will always prefer wrestling against girls, because I’ve always done better, and it just makes me feel like I have a better chance of winning. Then again, wrestling boys, I feel, makes me stronger and more determined to win.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go and what do you order?

I’ve always loved sushi, so I would go to B.A.S.H. and order a California roll.

If you could go anywhere in the world on an all-expenses-paid, two-week vacation, where would you pick, and why?

I would go to New York, because my older sister and I have always talked about how pretty and fun it looks there.

Only one can stay: tacos, pizza or steak?

Steak.

What is at the top of your Christmas list this year?

It would have to be tickets to a Zach Bryan concert. I love his music.

It’s a long way away, but do you have any thoughts on college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?

I would like to do either wrestling or volleyball in college, but then again I’m only a freshman, so that could change.