The Page Turners book club to meet Jan. 11 in Princeton

The Page Turners, a book club co-sponsored by Princeton Public Library and the Friends of the Library, meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month in The Matson Meeting Room. (Shaw File photo)

The Page Turners, a book club co-sponsored by Princeton Public Library and the Friends of the Library, meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month in The Matson Meeting Room.

The January 2024 meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 11, at the library, 698 E. Peru St.

For the first selection of 2024, the Page Turner’s Book Club has selected “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt.

After Tova Sullivan’s husband died, she began working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium, mopping floors and tidying up. Keeping busy has always helped her cope, which she’s been doing since her 18-year-old son, Erik, mysteriously vanished on a boat in Puget Sound more than 30 years ago. Tova becomes acquainted with curmudgeonly Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus living at the aquarium. Marcellus knows more than anyone can imagine but wouldn’t dream of lifting one of his eight arms for his human captors – until he forms a remarkable friendship with Tova. Ever the detective, Marcellus deduces what happened the night Tova’s son disappeared. And now Marcellus must use every trick his old invertebrate body can muster to unearth the truth for her before it’s too late.