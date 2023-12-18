SOCU donates $1,500 to Woodland War Room Food Pantry

Streator Onized Credit Union donated $1,500 on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, to the Woodland War Room Food Pantry. A SOCU member is pictured with Kristin Mangrich, Jacob Burcenski and Amy Lee, all from Woodland. (Photo provided by Ryan McGuckin)

The Streator Onized Credit Union donated a check for $1,500 Monday to the Woodland War Room Food Pantry.

The Woodland War Room Food Pantry provides food, health care items and other essentials to families in need at Woodland. The War Room is funded by donations from the likes of SOCU, YMCA and several food drives throughout the year organized by Woodland’s Junior High Student Council. Woodland officials extended a thank you to SOCU for the donation, which goes a long way in assisting the needs of students and families of Woodland.