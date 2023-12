A horse drawn carriage provided visitors with rides Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, around City Park during Light Up Streator's inaugural Christmas in the Park event. (Derek Barichello)

The rainy weather made for a soggy inaugural Christmas in the Park event Saturday at City Park in Streator.

The event was organized by Light Up Streator, featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit from Santa and Cruisin’ Concessions. Proceeds from carriage rides provided by Otter Creek Carriages went to Light Up Streator. The organization that annually puts up Christmas lights in the City Park, downtown and at police and fire stations is a non-profit led by volunteers.

