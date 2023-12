Putnam County Education Association co-president Natalie Hulstrom, treasurer Wendy Louis, co-president Claudia Gallup, secretary Stacy Veronda and membership chair Jodie Goetz show off food items that were collected for pantries during its Red for Ed Campaign. (Photo provided by Natalie Hulstrom)

During October and November, faculty and staff throughout the Putnam County Community schools wore red on selected Wednesdays to celebrate unity of the Putnam County Education Association.

Faculty and staff collected $200 and a multitude of food for the Putnam County Food Pantry and the veterans administration food pantry.