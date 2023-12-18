Peru library to host several activities week of Dec. 18

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host its As the Pages Turn Book Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, in the lower level meeting room. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The club is reading “The Book Woman’s Daughter,” a novel by Kim Michele Richardson. When her parents are imprisoned, Honey, picking up her mother’s old packhorse library route, brings books to those in need, but certain folks aren’t keen to let a woman pave the way, until she meets a group of extraordinary women who help her fight for her place.

For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18: Books and Babies

3 p.m.: Monday, Dec. 18: Write Here

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19: Brick Builders. Builders 5 to 12 enjoy themed building challenges each session or can build their own designs. Participants build from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and each builder can present his/her design to the club members beginning at 6:45 p.m.

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20: Family storytime. Storytime for children of all ages! A craft or activity follows the story. Family story time will take place on the third Wednesday of every month.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21: Thursday Tots. For toddlers ages 1 to 3. The library will meet every Thursday. Activity or craft will follow the story.

2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21: Afternoon Book Club

5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21: Winter Movie Night. Ages 3 to 12. Join the library for a movie about two sisters, magic and a lovable snowman. Sing along to favorite songs. Wear pajamas and bring a favorite plushie if you want. Registration is required and space is limited. Contact Mackenzie at 815-223-0229 or email mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org to register.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22: Tech Help Fridays

2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22: Holiday cookie decorating in the children’s department. Hot chocolate also will be served.

3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22: Teen Advisory Group.

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, Sunday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. Possibilities will not meet Tuesday, Dec. 19. Sessions resume 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2.