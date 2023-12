The Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland St., Spring Valley, will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, Saturday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. (Shaw Local)

The library also will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, for the New Year’s holiday.