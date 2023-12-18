Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District seeks board members

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting nominations for those interested in being elected to the board of directors. (Photo provided by Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District)

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting nominations for those interested in being elected to the board of directors.

This information goes out to all persons of legal voting age who own or reside on land located within the boundaries of the Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District.

Nominations will be accepted 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the two-year term of the office of director of the Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District at the District’s Office at 1511 University Ct., Henry. To be considered for nomination as a candidate for the office of director, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located within the boundaries of the district. Interested persons must respond by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Information also will be available by calling 309-364-3913, ext. 3.