The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host its story time for preschool-aged children 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host its story time for preschool-aged children 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

This program offers children an opportunity to snuggle up and listen to some Christmas stories and do a themed craft. A small snack will be provided.

Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437