Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champion of the Charter for October 2023. The students are Landon O., Ezra S., Marlee T., Jayden G., Aislyn H., Elliot H., Riley L., Lucca H., Makayla W., Aden B., Jordyn P., Ellie F., Sebastian M., Izzy H., Xavier P. The school does not release the last names of the students. (Photo provided by Lindsay Ferrari)