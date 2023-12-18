IVCC president shares ways college can share resources

Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris reported on ways the college and its neighboring colleges could share resources Thursday during a meeting of the IVCC Decennial Committee. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris reported on ways the college and its neighboring colleges could share resources Thursday during a meeting of the IVCC Decennial Committee.

The Decennial Committee was created as part of the 2023 Local Government Efficiency Act. Local governments across the state are exploring cost sharing and resource sharing options. The final report will be submitted in the spring to complete the requirements of the act.

One direction the committee had asked Morris to explore – professional development – already is in the works, according to a news release from IVCC. The colleges will share costs of training sessions on artificial intelligence in January after determining that option is more cost-effective than hiring an individual presenter, Morris said. Future collaborations also are possible.

Two other colleges are possibly interested in partnering with IVCC on several positions, including a compliance-type position or a grant-writing position. Discussions on logistics, expectations and needs are ongoing.

IVCC’s Workforce Development Division already is working on expanding trades course offerings and pre-apprenticeships, and future opportunities in these areas could be explored, she said.

Five neighboring colleges have implemented pathway programs, most having obtained grant assistance to create or expand them. If IVCC decides to pursue expanding the pathways program, it would seek grants and work with local high schools, Morris said. These other colleges who are farther along in this work would be key resources for IVCC.

“At the heart of this process is collaboration and I am so optimistic about working with other colleges in our area to do what is best for all our students,” Morris said. “The opportunities are tremendous.”