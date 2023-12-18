Illinois American Water invests $4 million into Streator project

Illinois American Water will have invested $297 million in water and wastewater system infrastructure replacement and enhancements in 2023 throughout the state, including $4 million in Streator. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

This work includes installing new pipes, pumps, hydrants, valves, lift stations, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, new water quality systems and technology.

The company invested $4 million into phase 1 of transmission improvements in Streator. To enhance the transmission capacity in the northern half of the Streator water distribution system, this project will install approximately 8,500 linear feet of 16-inch main, resulting in improvements to the resiliency and redundancy of the distribution system.

Locally, in the company’s Eastern Division, the capital investment in infrastructure has reached $43.6 million in 2023. The Eastern Division is comprised of the Champaign, Pontiac, Sterling and Streator water service areas; Fisher wastewater system; Villa Grove water and wastewater systems; and Tolono water and wastewater systems.

“Illinois American Water seeks to strategically and efficiently direct capital improvements where they are needed most. In the last decade, Illinois American Water has invested $1.6 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure throughout Illinois. These investments involved making repairs to existing infrastructure and replacement when needed,” said Rebecca Losli, president, Illinois American Water, in a news release. “We work with state and federal regulators from the Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Commerce Commission to make sure we meet all requirements and policies not only for today but anticipate what may be ahead of our communities and customers tomorrow.”