Christina ‘Judd’ Mennie will run to maintain Putnam County state’s attorney seat

Putnam County State’s Attorney Christina “Judd” Mennie filed to retain her post in the 2024 election.

No other candidate filed for state’s attorney.

Mennie was first appointed to the office in December of 2014 and elected to four-year terms in 2016 and 2020.

There will be no contested primaries in Putnam County.

Along with Mennie, Carly R. Zielinski was the lone candidate to file for circuit clerk and Floyd “BJ” Holocker the only candidate to file for County Board. There are two seats vacant in the County Board.