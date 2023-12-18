Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam Horse Bowl and Hippology Club to meet in Princeton

Billie Partridge 15, of Ottawa gives her horse a bath during the La Salle County 4-H Fair on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The University of Illinois Extension is offering a Horse Bowl and Hippology Club for children 8 to 18 who live in Bureau, La Salle or Marshall-Putnam counties and have an interest in horses.

Horse Bowl and Hippology are names used to describe different aspects of one club. Horse Bowl is a trivia opportunity for youth; it operates similarly to scholastic bowls in schools, except all the questions relate to horses. Hippology is an opportunity for youth to demonstrate the range of their knowledge and understanding of equine science, and in particular the practical application of this knowledge and skill. Combined, this club provides learning opportunities with hands-on experiences for youth that live, breathe and love all things horses.

University of Illinois Extension invites interested youth to attend their upcoming Horse Bowl and Hippology club meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at the Bureau County Extension Office, 850 Thompson St., Princeton.

At this meeting, information on the club’s practice schedule, registration process and contest schedule will be provided. Youth do not need to own a horse or be enrolled in the 4-H horse project area to participate. If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Beth Dellatori at beth5@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.