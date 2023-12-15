NCICG to work with 7 counties to develop a Broadband Recovery Plan

North Central Illinois Council of Governments partnered with TPMA and BHC to develop a Broadband Recovery Plan for Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties. (Photo provided by NCICG)

North Central Illinois Council of Governments partnered with TPMA and BHC to develop a Broadband Recovery Plan for Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

The project aims to position the region to leverage future broadband development for economic growth, and will include an economic scan of the region, a stakeholder engagement process, and a broadband network design to empower municipalities to improve connectivity.

“We are excited to be working on this broadband planning project for the region,” said Kevin Lindeman, NCICG executive director. “The project goal is to improve broadband connectivity and equity for our residents, businesses, schools, healthcare, municipalities and emergency services. In today’s world broadband access affects every aspect of our daily lives and is as vital as other utilities such as sewer, water, gas and electricity.”

NCICG is utilizing consulting firm TPMA to conduct the assessment. TPMA has partnered with engineering firm BHC to deliver a comprehensive strategy with recommendations pertaining to both infrastructure and economic growth. A survey effort by the University of Illinois Extension in partnership with NCICG will run concurrently with the broadband assessment effort and will also inform recommendations.

“TPMA is thrilled to be working in this region to advance broadband connectivity and, in turn, economic resilience,” said Zachary Rice, senior consultant at TPMA. “The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the need for rapid investment in broadband infrastructure and digital equity programming in communities nationwide. This work is essential both to remain economically competitive and to maintain quality of life.”

The project is scheduled to run through March, with on-site stakeholder engagement scheduled for late January.