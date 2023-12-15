La Salle library to host Jan. 12 trivia night

La Salle Public Library will host a trivia night for all members of the public at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12. (Shaw Local)

Teams of up to five members will work together to answer trivia in different categories, all somewhat related to libraries and literature. The entry fee is a nonperishable donation per person for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Any mulligans can be purchased with nonperishable donations as well. Stage 212 in La Salle has donated the prize. This program is open to the public and suitable for all ages.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required by emailing Robert Malerk at rmalerk@lasalle.lib.il.us.

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.