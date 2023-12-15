Bureau County Farm Bureau recognized for outstanding programming

Bureau County Farm Bureau was awarded top honors for Group IV for its overall program excellence following its goals for the organization set prior to the program year. Pictured are (from left) Evan Hultine, Bureau County Farm Bureau and newly elected Illinois Farm Bureau vice president and Brian Duncan, newly elected Illinois Farm Bureau president. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

Bureau County Farm Bureau was recently recognized during the 109th annual meeting of the Illinois Farm Bureau for its outstanding programming. The county programming year ran from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023.

The Illinois Farm Bureau annual meeting provided an opportunity for recognition of outstanding achievement by individual members and county farm bureaus. Counties competed for awards with other counties of similar membership size. Awards are given for five county groups. Bureau County is a member of Group IV, which contains counties with 2,800 to 5,800 members.

Awards given have been evaluated under the County Activities of Excellence program. The goals of the CAE program are to recognize CFBs for program excellence, encourage and assist CFBs in setting goals and priorities, inspire and promote innovative programming to meet member needs, promote programming in key areas, and to provide a resource to counties for the purpose of developing new programs.

Bureau County Farm Bureau was awarded the following awards this year:

New Horizon Award: Multi-county for the Pollinator Seed project. Again, this award encourages new and innovative programs as counties work together to offer programs. The Bureau, Lee, Marshall-Putnam, Stark and Whiteside Counties collaborated with Ag View FS to sell pollinator seed to Farm Bureau members. This was the second year in a row that Bureau County has received this award.

Pinnacle Award: Highest-level award given to the most outstanding county in each membership group to recognize overall program excellence as it relates to the County Farm Bureau’s goals and priorities. This was the third year in a row that Bureau County has won this award.