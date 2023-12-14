Bureau Valley, Princeton communities rally around Erin and John Matlick

John and Erin Matlock, PES staff members, thank the crowd on the Fight like Erin Night Tuesday at Prouty Gym. Erin has a terminal neurological disease. (Mike Vaughn)

Erin Matlick, a special education teacher in the Princeton Elementary School District, has a terminal neurological disease.

She and her husband, John, a PE teacher at Princeton Logan Junior High School, know they are not alone in their fight.

On Tuesday night, Logan Junior High School sponsored a Fight Like Erin Night at Princeton High School to support the Matlick family. Numerous silent auctions, a 50-50 raffle and donations were taken in conjunction with Logan’s seventh and eighth grade basketball games with La Salle Lincoln.

Zach Smith, principal at Logan, said it was a great night.

“Erin and John are both near and dear to the entire Princeton Elementary community, from staff, to parents, to students,” he said. “We had many hands on deck from our Logan staff that poured into this event, ensuring that all of this would reflect what the Matlick family stands for in this fight, and how they have impacted us as a community.

“Princeton High School’s support in all of this was unbelievable, from hosting us at their beautiful facility, to the PHS boys basketball coaches and players cheering loudly, to members of the Star Spangled Singers singing the National Anthem, to PHS game workers running a seamless event.

“The gym was packed with people who showed up to support the fight, and the outpouring of support was a great reminder that we live in a community that steps up to the plate and takes care of one another. Most importantly, this night demonstrates the impact that Erin’s resilience and toughness has had and will continue to have within our community, but far beyond the city limits of Princeton, Ill.”

John thanked everyone for their support and said it was “a win for the Princeton Community.”

Smith noted there also are large communities of people from Rockridge, John’s hometown, and Bureau Valley, where he previously taught, were present and have been supportive throughout as well.