Your voice matters. Apply for our inaugural BCR Write Team.

For those who like to write, the Bureau County Republican is offering an opportunity for your voice to be heard.

We are accepting applications for the inaugural round of Write Team members through Friday, Dec. 22. Write Team columns will be published in the BCR.

The Write Team would be similar to the one in The Times in Ottawa and NewsTribune in La Salle.

We want to bring local voices to the BCR, and along with an initiative to bring community columnists and begin the regular publication of Lonny Cain’s Paperwork column, renew opinion articles in the paper.

We believe everyone has stories to tell. You have opinions. You have observations. And believe us, while people may not always agree with you, they enjoy reading local voices.

Still nervous about applying? We’re more than happy to answer your questions. Feel free to email News Editor Derek Barichello at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.

The Write Team consists of local residents who volunteer to write columns every three weeks for six months (the term may be modified depending on interest). Professional writing experience is not needed. We just ask that you have a passion for words.

To apply, email a short bio about yourself, your city of residence, and why you like to write, and one or two sample columns (500 to 550 words). Also include ideas for future columns, to dbarichello@shawmedia.com