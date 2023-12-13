Putnam County libraries to close Dec. 13

The Putnam County Public Library District will be closed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, for a staff meeting and will remain closed for the remainder of the day. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County Public Library District will be closed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, for a staff meeting. The library district will reopen Thursday, Dec. 14.

The library district also will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the holidays. Libraries will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Library now part of FamilySearch

Putnam County Public Library District is now an affiliate library for FamilySearch.

Hundreds of FamilySearch affiliate libraries are helping extend FamilySearch’s services to millions of patrons worldwide. Affiliate libraries have access to FamilySearch’s digital genealogical collections that are otherwise accessible only through a FamilySearch center.

Local affiliate libraries may be a public or higher education library, archive, museum, cultural center or genealogical or historical society. For training, visit putnamcountylibrary.org and watch tutorial videos on how to set up and use FamilySearch.