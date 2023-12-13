Princeton Logan student selected for All-Illinois Junior Band

Tristan Borovicka, an eighth grader at Princeton Logan Junior High School, was one of two tenor saxophone players selected for the All Illinois Junior Band. (Photo provided by Brittney Borovicka)

Tristan Borovicka, an eighth grader at Princeton Logan Junior High School, was one of two tenor saxophone players selected for the All-Illinois Junior Band.

The All-Illinois Junior Band was founded for the purpose of creating a premier musical experience for the state’s finest middle school band students. As the first statewide middle school honor band in over half a century, membership in AIJB is determined solely through competitive blind auditions. Its goals are to provide an opportunity for middle school students to perform excellent literature with a mature ensemble and distinguished conductor, to interact with similarly dedicated student musicians from around the state and to encourage and inspire these outstanding young musicians to continue their musical studies.

This year’s Junior Band festival is scheduled Jan. 20-21 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.