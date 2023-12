The Ottawa VFW is hosting a Let’s Mingle and Jingle Christmas party featuring an ugly sweater contest 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at its hall, 1501 La Salle St. (Michael Urbanec - murbanec@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2470 is hosting a Let’s Mingle and Jingle Christmas party featuring an ugly sweater contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at its hall, 1501 La Salle St.

A cash prize will be given for the ugliest sweater.

Entertainment will be provided by Victor Contreras, winner of the Starved Rock Idol contest.

Donations will be accepted for pulled pork sandwiches that will be served during the event.