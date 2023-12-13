Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa announces November 2023 Champions of the Charter

November’s Champions of the Charter at Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa are kindergartners Andrees D., River K. and Archer W.; first graders Lyla P., Remi L. and Ethan C.; second graders Leah P., Sailer M. and Cielo C.; third graders Harrison A., Beck N., and Keyon H.; and fourth graders Jayanna R., Ameilia H., Jenna L. and Maeby C. The school does not release the last names of the students. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for November 2023.

The following students were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence throughout November. These students have a heart of gold and the mindset of a champion by maintaining a positive mindset, persevering through challenges, being mindful of their emotions and by being a great friend to everyone. They are always looking to do the right thing, even when it is not easy.

November’s Champions of the Charter are kindergartners Andrees D., River K. and Archer W.; first graders Lyla P., Remi L. and Ethan C.; second graders Leah P., Sailer M. and Cielo C.; third graders Harrison A., Beck N., and Keyon H.; and fourth graders Jayanna R., Ameilia H., Jenna L. and Maeby C. The school does not release the last names of the students.