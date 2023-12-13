Grant opportunity available for Bureau County groups

Sun Foundation for Environmental Arts and Sciences invites organizations, schools, community groups and residents of Marshall, Stark, Woodford and Bureau to apply for the 2024 Community Arts Access grants. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Sun Foundation for Environmental Arts and Sciences invites organizations, schools, community groups and residents of Marshall, Stark, Woodford and Bureau to apply for the 2024 Community Arts Access grants.

The Sun Foundation, in collaboration with the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, awards the CAA grants. The program is funded by an awarded grant from the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency plus matching funds from local businesses and individual donors. Grants have been given to artists, libraries, schools, community and social service organizations and arts organizations throughout the four county area since 1990.

For grant approval, hiring Illinois artist/artists, community involvement and reaching the under-served are all vitally important. Each grant recipient is able to receive up to $1,000. Users of the grant money are required to document and publicize the event and provide end of project reports.

Grant applications may be accessed at the sunfoundation.org site or by calling the Sun Foundation office at 309-246-8403. Deadline for this year’s grants is noon Jan. 24. Grants must be emailed to info@sunfounation.org.