More deer hunted in 2023 in Bureau, La Salle, Putnam counties than previous firearm season

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,232 deer during the seven-day 2023 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 3, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

That total is down from 76,854 in the previous firearm season.

Bureau, La Salle, Putnam, Marshall and Livingston counties bucked the trend, each recording a harvest higher in 2023 than 2022.

In Bureau County, 288 deer were taken during the second segment of the 2023 firearm season Nov. 30-Dec. 3, compared to 695 during the first segment of the firearm season Nov. 17-19, totaling 983 deer. That bests the 904 deer taken in 2022.

La Salle County’s story was the same. There were 222 deer taken in the second segment and 499 in the first portion, totaling 721 deer, which was up from 654 the previous year.

There were 90 deer taken in Putnam County and 244 deer taken in Marshall County during the second segment. In Putnam County, that resulted in a total of 334 deer (up from 327 the previous year) and 595 deer in Marshall County (up from 578).

Statewide the preliminary totals for the second segment of the 2023 firearm season was 22,884, compared with 24,500 deer taken during the second part of the 2022 season. The preliminary totals for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 17-19 was 53,348 deer.

Remaining 2023-2024 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease season, in designated counties only, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 14.