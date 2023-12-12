Final day to adopt a trophy Dec. 16 in Tiskilwa

Corey Sanders, Kent Seiler and David Lawson were pleased to snag a few mementos of Tiskilwa High School’s glory days. Many more trophies are available to be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Gallery on Galena. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Tiskilwa Historical Society is inviting Tiskilwa alumni to come to the Gallery on Galena, 505 North Galena Street, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, to pick up a few memories.

After Tiskilwa High School closed in 1995, many of the school’s trophies were sold in an auction. About 200 still remained and they were given to Kelly’s Place in Tiskilwa for safekeeping. The owners displayed them to the admiration of customers from 2000 to 2023, until they sold the business.

More than 100 recognitions of athletic and musical excellence are now mounted in a new display at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, Gallery 2. Another dozen items are on the wall in Mayor Michael Murray’s village office. Nevertheless, about 90 trophies remained in storage at the Gallery on Galena until the giveaway idea developed.

Over the past two Saturdays, about 40 alums have come to the gallery to collect keepsakes, but several dozen trophies remain. They are arranged on long tables in the lower level for easy viewing.

The society’s board had several lengthy discussions before making the decision to offer them to the public. But the wide smiles of the new owners confirm that it was the correct decision to let them go to good homes.