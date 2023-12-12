Bureau County GOP objects to David Hardison’s, aka Southern Spiderman’s, candidacy for state’s attorney

The Bureau County GOP is objecting to David Hardison’s, a.k.a. Southern Spiderman’s, candidacy for state’s attorney. (BCR photo)

County Clerk Matthew Eggers said a hearing will be set to determine whether Hardison will be removed from the ballot.

The county’s GOP said in its objection Hardison is not a licensed attorney, which is required for the state’s attorney’s position per statute. The GOP also contested Hardison did not obtain the required amount of qualified signatures to be on the ballot.

Hardison was one of two candidates running for the Republican nomination for state’s attorney. Dale C. Anderson also filed for candidacy. Democrat Bradley P. Popurella also filed his candidacy in what figures to be a November 2024 contest to succeed State’s Attorney Tom Briddick.

Hardison listed “aka Southern Spiderman” in his candidacy paperwork for how he wanted to be referred to on the ballot.