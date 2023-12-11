Maiden Resistance named Streator Chamber December 2023 business of the month

Judy Booze (Streator Chamber ambassador) and Courtney Levy (Chamber executive director) present the Streator Chamber's Business of the Month award for December 2023 to , Courtney Jonnson, owner of Maiden Resistance. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber recently named Maiden Resistance as its December 2023 Business of the Month.

Maiden Resistance, in the Streator Incubator at 401 W. Bridge St., is a place for all women of all abilities to explore weight training and work toward their own definition of fitness. NASM Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach, Courtney Jonsson, offers several training options and memberships as well as open gym times.

Maiden Resistance most recently offered a free Back To School Step Challenge as well as collected school supplies for students at Kimes Elementary School.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month. Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.