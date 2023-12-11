Chief Senachwine DAR welcomes new member

Regent Diana Williamson (left) and Chaplain Florence Finfeld congratulate Paula Briggs (center), of Sparland, following her new member welcoming ceremony Dec. 1 at the NSDAR Chief Senachwine Chapter meeting at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR greeted new member, Paula Briggs from Sparland, at its Dec. 1 meeting at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse in Putnam.

A decorated bag of DAR materials was presented to Briggs, including her researched lineage, proving her direct line to Georgia patriot, John Kemp and wife, Rhoda Edwards. Briggs’ DAR patriotic research was approved by genealogists on Nov. 5.

Report by Service for Veterans Chair, Barb Peterson, said greeting cards for veterans residing at the Country Comfort Retirement Home and the Henry Rehab and Nursing Home were delivered.

Members involved in placing wreaths on Veterans Day were thanked. Sites visited were those of Capt. John Cromwell, Lt. Peter Wykoff, Pvt. Vergne Greiner, and daughters of veterans, Elizabeth Wikoff, Elizabeth Wyckoff Dewey and Clarissa McManners.

A report by Constitution Week Chapter Chair, Jean Galetti, reminded citizens to remember the Bill of Rights Day on Dec. 15. A report by American History Chair about suffragist, Francis Willard, was shared by Jill Bittner. Additional reports covered information on the U.S.flag, Good Citizens, book club and women’s issues.

The chapter voted to endorse the candidacy of Sharon Bittner for the Illinois state position of organizing secretary.

Preceding the business meeting conducted by Regent pro tem, Diana Williamson, members enjoyed a potluck luncheon. The Show and Tell program featured members’ special treasures, entitled, “What’s in Your Attic?”

The next meeting will be Feb. 3, at the Henry Public Library, 702 Front St., with the program presented by Lonna Nauman on “Senachwine and Local Indians.”