8 pieces of original furniture return to Reddick Mansion in Ottawa

The original Reddick Mansion furniture is now on display in the center parlor of the Ottawa mansion, which is decorated for the holidays. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

The Reddick Mansion Association board of directors announced that eight pieces of furniture original to the Ottawa mansion have returned home.

The furniture was first sold along with other Reddick belongings after William Reddick’s death in 1885 and handed down through three generations of one family until it was bought by another individual in Ottawa.

“Fortunately, we can trace the provenance of the pieces from the Reddick sale to the present day,” said Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association. “We have known for many years that the furniture was in the possession of a family right here in Ottawa.”

David Mumper, a former RMA board member and local historian, told McCallister that the pieces – a sofa, two armchairs, four parlor chairs and a marble-top table – were set to be auctioned off at the Matthew Bullock Auction Gallery on Nov. 25.

“Because of the sale after Mr. Reddick’s death, we do not have many pieces original to the Reddick family on display at the mansion,” said Stephen Meyer, RMA vice president and curator of the mansion’s furnishings. “Acquiring this set, which is in remarkably good condition, was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the RMA.”

“Without the outpouring of support from some generous donors, we would not have been able to successfully purchase the furniture,” RMA treasurer Leslie Pool said.

Donors are the Ottawa Elks, Chuck Sanders, Larry Windsor, John Ross, Leslie Pool, Cathy Ciszewski, the city of Ottawa, Joanne McCallister, RMA memorial money for Diane Sanders and those who attended the lecture at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum on Nov. 19.

“I would hope that Mr. and Mrs. Reddick are pleased that their beautiful furnishings have finally been returned to their rightful place,” McCallister said.