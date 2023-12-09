December 08, 2023
Boys basketball: 49th annual Colmone Classic Update, Friday, Dec. 8

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress holds onto the ball as Putnam County's Bryce Smith tries to knock it free during the 49th annual Colmone Class on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Hall High School.

Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress holds onto the ball as Putnam County's Bryce Smith tries to knock it free during the 49th annual Colmone Class on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Hall High School. The Storm won 52-38. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the 2023 Colmone Classic at Hall High School

GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 2-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

RED POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Hall 1-1, St. Bede 0-2

BLACK POOL: LaSalle-Peru 2-0, Marquette 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2

WHITE POOL: Mendota 2-0, Pontiac 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2

Saturday’s games

Mendota 65, Pontiac 64

L-P 64, Bureau Valley 37

Fieldcrest 61, Princeton 56

Hall 52, St. Bede 43

Monday’s games

Marquette 62, Bureau Valley 43

Rock Falls 80, St. Bede 50

Princeton 70, PC 48

Tuesday’s games

Fieldcrest 64, PC 52

Pontiac 77, Stillman Valley 41

Rock Falls 74, Hall 30

Wednesday’s games

Mendota 62, Stillman Valley 47

L-P 67, Marquette 63

Thursday’s games

Bureau Valley 52, PC 38

St. Bede 65, Stillman Valley 62

Pontiac 75, Hall 31

Friday’s games

Princeton 70, Marquette 62

Game 17 - L-P vs. Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.

Game 18 - Rock Falls vs. Mendota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

11th place - PC vs. Stillman Valley, noon

9th place - BV vs. St. Bede, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - Hall vs. Marquette, 3 p.m.

5th place - Pontiac vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place - losers 17-18, 6 p.m.

1st place - winners 17-18, 7:30 p.m.

Sophomore tournament

RED POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Hall 1-1 St. Bede 0-2

BLACK POOL: L-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Marquette 0-2

WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2

GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 2-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

Saturday’s games

Hall 44, St. Bede 38

L-P 50, Bureau Valley 42

Mendota 47, Stillman Valley 20

Fieldcrest 39, Princeton 33

Rock Falls 42, Hall 23

L-P 45, Marquette 39

Pontiac 63, Stillman Valley 29

Rock Falls 64, St. Bede 41

Bureau Valley 51, Marquette 47

Princeton 54, Putnam County 48

Pontiac 57, Mendota 39

Fieldcrest 42, Putnam County 18

Thursday’s games

Marquette 45, PC 34

St. Bede 57, Stillman Valley 26

Mendota 62, Hall 28

Friday’s games

Pontiac 53, Rock Falls 32

Game 16 - BV vs. Princeton

Game 17 - L-P vs. Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 championship

Pontiac vs. Winner 18, 10:30 a.m.