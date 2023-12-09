Boys basketball: 49th annual Colmone Classic Update, Friday, Dec. 8

A look at the 2023 Colmone Classic at Hall High School
GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 2-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
RED POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Hall 1-1, St. Bede 0-2
BLACK POOL: LaSalle-Peru 2-0, Marquette 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2
WHITE POOL: Mendota 2-0, Pontiac 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2
Saturday’s games
Mendota 65, Pontiac 64
L-P 64, Bureau Valley 37
Fieldcrest 61, Princeton 56
Hall 52, St. Bede 43
Monday’s games
Marquette 62, Bureau Valley 43
Rock Falls 80, St. Bede 50
Princeton 70, PC 48
Tuesday’s games
Fieldcrest 64, PC 52
Pontiac 77, Stillman Valley 41
Rock Falls 74, Hall 30
Wednesday’s games
Mendota 62, Stillman Valley 47
L-P 67, Marquette 63
Thursday’s games
Bureau Valley 52, PC 38
St. Bede 65, Stillman Valley 62
Pontiac 75, Hall 31
Friday’s games
Princeton 70, Marquette 62
Game 17 - L-P vs. Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Game 18 - Rock Falls vs. Mendota, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
11th place - PC vs. Stillman Valley, noon
9th place - BV vs. St. Bede, 1:30 p.m.
7th place - Hall vs. Marquette, 3 p.m.
5th place - Pontiac vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
3rd place - losers 17-18, 6 p.m.
1st place - winners 17-18, 7:30 p.m.
Sophomore tournament
RED POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Hall 1-1 St. Bede 0-2
BLACK POOL: L-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Marquette 0-2
WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2
GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 2-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
Saturday’s games
Hall 44, St. Bede 38
L-P 50, Bureau Valley 42
Mendota 47, Stillman Valley 20
Fieldcrest 39, Princeton 33
Rock Falls 42, Hall 23
L-P 45, Marquette 39
Pontiac 63, Stillman Valley 29
Rock Falls 64, St. Bede 41
Bureau Valley 51, Marquette 47
Princeton 54, Putnam County 48
Pontiac 57, Mendota 39
Fieldcrest 42, Putnam County 18
Thursday’s games
Marquette 45, PC 34
St. Bede 57, Stillman Valley 26
Mendota 62, Hall 28
Friday’s games
Pontiac 53, Rock Falls 32
Game 16 - BV vs. Princeton
Game 17 - L-P vs. Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9 championship
Pontiac vs. Winner 18, 10:30 a.m.