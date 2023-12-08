Colmone Classic: Bureau Valley, St. Bede win crossover contests

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing drives to the basket over Putnam County's Owen Saepharn during the 49th annual Colmone Class on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

SPRING VALLEY – Bureau Valley and St. Bede won their crossover games in the Colmone Classic Thursday night to improve their seeding for Saturday’s finals.

The Storm used a spark from senior reserve Jon Dybek, who BV coach Jason Marquis said “played his best game of the year,” to post a 52-38 win over Putnam County in Thursday’s opener.

“Tuesday night, Dybek played 4-5 minutes maybe. Then tonight, he stepped in 4-5 minutes in the second quarter and changed the course of the game for us just with his rebounding, defensive presence, communication, taking care of the basketball and had a big 3-point play,” Marquis said. “And those are things for a guy who sees lots of minutes some nights and some times doesn’t. It was an impressive display of resilience for a young man to be ready for when his number is called.

“I’m not surprised he stepped up. I do think it’s a good message to the other guys that you never know when your number is going to be called upon. Tonight it was him. Without him, that could be a very different game.”

The Bruins held on for a 65-62 win over Stillman Valley for their first win of the tournament.

“We don’t have a lot of late-game experience and I’m really proud of our guys pulling the game out. We will continue to improve,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said.

With the win, the Bruins will meet the Storm in Saturday’s ninth-place game at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday’s nightcap saw host Hall fall 75-31 to Pontiac. The Red Devils will play in Saturday’s seventh-place game against the loser of Friday’s opener between Princeton and Ottawa Marquette.

Friday’s semifinals will match up LaSalle-Peru vs. Fieldcrest at 6:30 p.m. followed by Rock Falls vs. Mendota at 8 p.m.

Bureau Valley 52, Putnam County 38: Ten different players scored for the Storm, who led by as many as 18 points (37-19) in the third quarter, paced by Corban Chhim with 13 points and Landon Hulsing with eight.

More importantly, Marquis said the Storm’s body language was much better than they had displayed in earlier tournament losses to LaSalle-Peru (64-37) and Marquette (62-53).

“People who saw us play Monday and Saturday, I thought it was as poor of a showing we could have in terms of body language and enthusiasm about basketball and being good teammates and treating the game with respect. It was just a bad three-day set for us,” he said.

“We got in the gym Tuesday and Thursday, got a few things worked out. I hope to dear God the people who have watched us aren’t pulling hair out every time we turn the ball over, because we’re going to be bald before Christmas.”

Dybek said the Storm had a “couple of rough practices, which were deserved.” He said they got the message.

“Coming out, winning as a team, felt pretty good. I think we’re going to try to use that energy and defensive pressure in games following,” he said.

Dybek said it was the most fun he had this year.

“My game isn’t definitely scoring fast, so I try to take care of the ball, play defense and box out, because I also can’t jump much.

PC got a game-high 17 points from Gavin Cimei.

Putnam County's Gavin Cimei eyes the hoop as Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing defends during the 49th annual Colmone Class on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede 65, Stillman Valley 62: The Bruins used a big third-quarter 25-12 surge to break open a 53-40 lead and held off a 22-12 Cardinals’ comeback in the fourth quarter for the win.

Halden Huenberg hit two late free throws to help seal the victory.

The Bruins put three players in double figures, all with 11 points - Hueneburg, Alex Ankewicz and Kaden Newman.

Josh Nauman had nine points, sparking the Bruins’ third-quarter charge, and Jake Migliorini added eight.

Stillman Valley’s Payton Woodman led all scorers with 27 points.

St. Bede's Alex Ankiewcz runs in the lane to score on a layup over Stillman Valley during the 49th annual Colmone Class on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

Pontiac 75, Hall 31: The Indians raced out to a 27-13 first quarter lead and stretched it out to 49-15 at halftime and never looked back, finishing off a running-clock victory.

Wyatt West led the Red Devils with eight points.

Riley Weber poured in a game-high 34 points for the Indians, who will draw the winner of Friday’s Princeton/Marquette game in the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m.