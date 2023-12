Local historian Ron Eckberg will be sharing Christmas on the Frontlines, the story of Christmas 1944 on the World War II battlefield, in Walnut and Erie.

Eckberg, who has visited the beaches of Normandy and written and spoken off on World War II history, will speak 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Walnut Public Library, 101 Heaton St., and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Erie Public Library, 802 Eighth Ave.