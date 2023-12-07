9 Bureau Valley students named state scholars

The following Bureau Valley High School students were named 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars: Eli Attig, Elizabeth Backer, Titus Cook, Blake Helms, Meghan Kalapp, Payne Lind, Makenna Maupin, Connor Scott and Emma Stabler. (Photo provided by Aimee Stoller)

Nine students from the Bureau Valley High School graduating class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a certificate of achievement from ISAC. Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms, and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.