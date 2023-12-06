Author Roy Swanberg visits PCA’s creative writing class

Roy Swanberg, a published author from Princeton, visited PCA’s high school creative writing class recently to encourage their writing experiences and to give instruction on possibly publishing their work.
Mr. Swanberg has also donated approximately 20 books on creative writing and publishing to the school from his own private collection. PCA is most grateful for his shared knowledge and generous gift to the school.
Students in Marty Kiser’s Creative Writing class are Sasha Crew, Josiah Gale, Abi Freeman, Roy Swanberg., Natalie Richey, Brooke Clausen, Brylee Campbell, David Lunger, Beth Freeman and JT Bullington.