Author Roy Swanberg visits PCA’s creative writing class

Roy Swanberg, a published author from Princeton, visited PCA’s high school creative writing class to encourage their writing experiences and to give instruction on possibly publishing their work. Mr. Swanberg has also donated approximately 20 books on creative writing and publishing to the school from his own private collection. PCA is most grateful for his shared knowledge and generous gift to the school. Pictured as part of Marty Kiser’s Creative Writing are (from left to right) Sasha Crew, Josiah Gale, and Abi Freeman along with Roy Swanberg. Other students not pictured are Natalie Richey, Brooke Clausen, Brylee Campbell, David Lunger, Beth Freeman and JT Bullington. (Photo provided by PCA)

