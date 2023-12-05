State’s attorney race shaping up in Bureau County

Republican Daniel C. Anderson filed his candidacy for Bureau County state’s attorney, joining Democrat Bradley P. Popurella in what figures to be a November 2024 contest to succeed State’s Attorney Tom Briddick. (BCR photo)

Republican Daniel C. Anderson filed his candidacy for Bureau County state’s attorney, joining Democrat Bradley P. Popurella in what figures to be a November 2024 contest to succeed State’s Attorney Tom Briddick.

Briddick did not file for reelection, after announcing he wouldn’t. Briddick, who was appointed in August 2022, told his staff and colleagues more than a month ago he didn’t intend to retain his seat.

Anderson and Popurella are familiar faces. They have worked in the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Monday was the deadline to file paperwork to run for a county position.

While no other candidate emerged in the state’s attorney’s race, the coroner’s race will have a primary contest for the GOP nomination. Kurt Workman and David Hardison, a.k.a. Southern Spiderman, filed their paperwork for the coroner’s position. The winner will face Democrat Alexandria “Lexi” Wamhoff, granddaughter of current coroner Janice Wamhoff, in the November 2024 general election. Janice Wamhoff is not running for reelection.

There will be no contested primaries for county board seats.

On the Democratic side, Deb Feeney (District 1), Robert McCook (District 2) and Ronald “Tom” Dolbrich (District 13) filed for candidacy. For the Republicans, Sandy Hoos (District 3), Marshann Entwhistle (District 4), Dale Anderson (District 5), Kristi A. Warren (District 8) and August Block (District 17) turned in their paperwork.

Incumbent Circuit Clerk Dawn M. Reglin filed to maintain her seat. She was the lone candidate to file for the post.