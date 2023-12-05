Boys basketball: 49th annual Colmone Classic Update, Monday, Dec. 4

A look at the 2023 Colmone Classic at Hall High School

GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 1-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-1

RED POOL Hall 1-0, Rock Falls 1-0, St. Bede 0-2

BLACK POOL: LaSalle-Peru 1-0, Marquette 1-0, Bureau Valley 0-2

WHITE POOL: Mendota 1-0, Stillman Valley 0-0, Pontiac 0-1

Saturday’s games

Mendota 65, Pontiac 64

L-P 64, Bureau Valley 37

Fieldcrest 61, Princeton 56

Hall 52, St. Bede 43

Monday, Dec. 4

Game 5 - Marquette 62, Bureau Valley 43

Game 6 - Rock Falls 80, St. Bede 50

Game 7 - Princeton 70, PC 48

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Game 8 - Fieldcrest vs. PC, 5 p.m.

Game 9 - Stillman Valley vs. Pontiac, 6:30 p.m.

Game 10 - Hall vs. Rock Falls, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Game 11 - Mendota vs. Stillman Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 - L-P vs. Marquette, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Game 13 - Black #3 vs. Gray #3, 5 p.m.

Game 14 - Red #3 vs. White #3, 6:30 p.m.

Game 15 - Red #2 vs. White #2, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Game 16 - Black #2 vs. Gray #2, 5 p.m.

Game 17 - Black #1 vs. Gray #1, 6:30 p.m.

Game 18 - Red #1 vs. White #1, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

11th place - losers 13-14, noon

9th place - winners 13-14, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - losers 15-16, 3 p.m.

5th place - winners 15-16, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place - losers 17-18, 6 p.m.

1st place - winners 17-18, 7:30 p.m.

The Pools

Sophomore tournament

RED POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Hall 1-1 St. Bede 0-2

BLACK POOL: L-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Marquette 0-2

WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2

GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 2-0, Princeton 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

Saturday’s games

Hall 44, St. Bede 38

L-P 50, Bureau Valley 42

Mendota 47, Stillman Valley 20

Fieldcrest 39, Princeton 33

Rock Falls 42, Hall 23

L-P 45, Marquette 39

Pontiac 63, Stillman Valley 29

Rock Falls 64, St. Bede 41

Bureau Valley 51, Marquette 47

Princeton 54, Putnam County 48

Pontiac 57, Mendota 39

Fieldcrest 42, Putnam County 18

Thursday’s games

Game 13 - Marquette vs. PC, 5 p.m.

Game 14 - St. Bede vs. Stillman Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Game 15 -Hall vs. Mendota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 16 - BV vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Game 17 - L-P vs. Fieldcrest, 6:30 p.m.

Game 18 - Rock Falls vs. Pontiac, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 championship

Winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.