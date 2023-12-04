United Way of Eastern La Salle County honors Constellation

United Way of Eastern La Salle County honored Constellation for its years of service to Labor of Love. Pictured are (from left) Joe Tozer, Constellation manager Local Government Affairs; Jeff Hettrick and Lucky, United Way of Eastern La Salle County Board Chair; Lisa Elmore, Constellation senior business analyst and Labor of Love Planning Committee; John VanFleet, Constellation site vice president; Joe Ward, Constellation director of maintenance and Labor of Love Planning Committee; Andrew Blackburn, Edward Jones and United Way of Eastern La Salle County Board vice chair; Sally Honiotes, executive director United Way of Eastern La Salle County; Erica Holocker, Bill Walsh Auto Group and United Way of Eastern La Salle County board member. (Photo provided by Sally Honiotes)

United Way of Eastern La Salle County presented Constellation representatives with a plaque honoring the company’s 20 years of support and sponsorship of the agency’s Labor of Love program.

Labor of Love, a United Way of Eastern La Salle County program, provides no cost home repairs to area seniors, disabled and low-income homeowners. The annual event is on the first Saturday in October and celebrated its 32nd year in 2023.

Constellation has been the Signature Sponsor of the event since 2003, providing leadership, volunteers and essential financial support.

“We are so tremendously grateful for Constellation’s commitment over the past 20 years,” said Executive Director of United Way Sally Honiotes. “Their leadership and support for the United Way of Eastern La Salle County has been vital to the success of this program.”

“Each year, the Constellation team takes on five to six homes,” Honiotes said. “Some years, it has been even more. Each home requires six to eight volunteers, sometimes more. So over 20 years, Constellation has brought 1,000 or more volunteers to help the people of our area have a safer, dryer, warmer home. This has been so impactful for everyone who calls this area home.”

To learn more about the United Way of Eastern La Salle County and its programs, contact Honiotes at sally@unitedwayelc.org or visit its website unitedwayelc.org.