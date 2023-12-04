Princeton man, woman died from injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Alabama

A Princeton man and woman died Friday from injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Autauga County, Alabama.

Driver Kevin T. Olson, 72, and passenger Lilly L. Olson, 73, of Princeton, were killed after the Ford F-150 they were traveling in collided head on with a tractor-trailer driven by Alfred L. Giles, 62, of Mobile, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to a report from the Montgomery Advertiser, Giles’ vehicle struck another vehicle in the rear end, then crossed the median and struck the Olsons’ vehicle. The Olsons’ vehicle also was struck in the rear by another Ford F-150.